Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date hopes at BBC One

Leading into the season 13 finale today, what better time is there to discuss a potential Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date?

There are of course so many things to be excited about here, but let’s begin by noting that 100% there will be more of the period drama on BBC One — as a matter of fact, the show has already been renewed for two more seasons! That does take the pressure off to a certain extent.

Now, when you think about the timeline moving forward, it is worth noting that the next episode you see here is not actually going to be the season 14 premiere. Instead, there is another Christmas Special coming! This is a tradition for Call the Midwife, and one we don’t think is going to be going away anytime soon. Instead, the only question to think about is what the focus of this will be. Sure, it is going to be warm and perfect for the holidays, but there could be a larger focus beyond just that.

In getting to season 14 proper at this point, it is far too early to know one way or another when the series will be back. Our hope here is that it will be back in Britain around the first or second week in January, roughly the same time that we have seen it air over the past several years. The only real exception was when things were delayed amidst the global health crisis leading into 2021.

We don’t expect much when it comes to changes to the Call the Midwife format at all here — unless we hear otherwise, the plan will continue to be to feature eight episodes and tell stories over the course of the year. This has absolutely been established as the format that works the best for this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

