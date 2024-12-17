Severance season 2 spoilers: Consequences for Mark?

There is no doubt that there are reasons aplenty for excitement when it comes to Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+ — and yet, we also come with a lot of questions. At this point, one of the simplest ones is just how the show is going to be able to put the toothpaste back in the tube when it comes to the big Lumon disaster at the end of last season.

Based on what we’ve seen in some of the previews already, it does seem like Mark S. and his colleagues have managed to obtain a little notoriety … but is that really a good thing? That remains to be seen, just as it does whether or not anything is different when it comes to their day-to-day lives.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

What we can say for now is that if you head over to TVLine, you can see a new Severance season 2 preview that features Mark being led down a rather famous hallway by Milchick, which raises the question as to where the two are going … and if this is just him getting more orders as to what to do next.

Based on the first season alone, the biggest thing that we can say with some clarity is rather simple: If you ever think that you know what is coming, think again. This is a show that loves nothing more than throwing twists in your direction, and we honestly do not think we are about to venture into anything different. There are certainly more people entering the world of the show this season … but are they in Lumon or outside of it? Also, the nature of the work itself still remains very much a mystery, and there are things the producers may be clinging to for a rather long time.

Related – See the recently-released trailer now for Severance season 2

What do you think is going to happen to Mark on Severance season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







