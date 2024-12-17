A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere date hopes

Following the big renewal news on yesterday, this is a great chance to ponder over the following: When will A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere?

First and foremost, it is important to sit in here and remember that Netflix is not a streaming service that often prioritizes an annual release. It would be a mistake to sit here and think that they are going to do this here, either. Often with them, the priority is going to be just making sure that they have an episode that fits perfectly within their window, and we do not tend to think that things are going to be different here with the Ted Danson comedy.

For now, we would say that the absolute earliest you could see new episodes is the end of next year, and we say that knowing that with some past Mike Schur comedies on network TV, he was able to do a season a year. In theory, there is nothing about A Man on the Inside that makes us think it would be different. There is not some crazy amount of special effects being implemented here, after all. Add to this the fact that this is not a series that does a ton of episodes every single year.

If not late 2025, early 2026 certainly feels as though it could be in play. We just think that for Netflix in particular, there is something that can be said for trying to get the show back on the air as soon as humanly possible. They have so few series that come on every year at this point and by virtue of that, they would benefit greatly from having something viewers can expect.

Story-wise, there is not much that can be said about a season yet … but we do think it would be funny. What more do you need?

