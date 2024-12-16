A Man on the Inside renewed for season 2 at Netflix!

For those who loved the mystery and fun of A Man on the Inside over on Netflix, let’s just say we have more great news today! It has been officially confirmed, after all, that the Ted Danson comedy from Mike Schur is officially coming back.

In ordering another batch of episodes so quickly, there are two things that the streaming service is saying. First and foremost, they are acknowledging that season 1 was a huge success. Also, they clearly want more back sooner rather than later.

In a statement confirming the good news, here is what Schur had to say to Tudum:

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson … From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

If you watched the first season, then you know that Danson’s Charles was approached with another potential case in the finale. Yet, a lot of the finer particulars of said case remain to be seen. We just think that we’ll see the character thrown into another unusual environment where he will be forced to interact with an array of different people. This will most likely necessitate a totally different group of supporting characters, though we do personally hope that Calbert returns from season 1. His relationship with Charles turned out to be one of the most heartfelt and delightful things that we got to see inside the Pacific View community.

There will be a team to discuss more when it comes to a season 2 premiere date; for now, our hope is that we could see it in late 2025 or early 2026.

