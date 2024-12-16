Yellowstone season 5 finale: How Beth, Rip spin-off is set up

We knew that the Yellowstone season 5 finale would have a chance to set up a new spin-off featuring Beth and Rip. So, how did that happen?

Well, let’s just say that for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s character, we had a chance to witness a story here that was really all about new beginnings. There was some awesome stuff shown off in here including the demise of Jamie, but also Beth getting them a new plot of land in Dillon, Montana — one where they could have their own ranch and the future.

Now, here is where we should tell you that the iconic “Y” sign is in the possession now of Beth and Rip, which makes us think that they could eventually have a new Yellowstone Ranch of their own. Yet, it is one that is entirely done their way as they try to find a way to rebuild. We tend to think that them finding their way is an exciting premise for a series and something that could be similar and yet different. They don’t have some huge amount of land now for people to fight over. Instead, they need to find a simple way to survive.

All signs point to this spin-off happening eventually, so we aren’t worried about that. Instead, just wonder more as to who could be appearing in it! For now, it feels like some characters from the Bunkhouse could be re-recruited if the situation calls for it, but we also don’t think that this is something that needs to be rushed, as well. Instead, we tend to think that there is something fun that comes from a story about watching people build to the top; in Yellowstone proper, they started there.

