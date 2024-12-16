Landman season 1 episode 7 spoilers: What twists are ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for Landman season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+ next week, doesn’t it feel like the drama is stacking up?

After all, you should start off here by remembering the simple fact that a lot of the Patch is going to be dealing with some significant strife moving forward. Boss’ crew in particular has descended into chaos, and after Cooper’s near-death experience, Tommy likely wants his son as far away as possible. Of course, we cannot exactly say that Tommy will agree with this, especially since he’s so intent on proving himself. That’s without even getting more into his relationship with Ariana.

Speaking to TV Insider, Mustafa Speaks (who plays Boss) had the following to say about what could be coming, especially for his character:

You could really just sit on the edge of your seat because there could be so many twists and turns, but particularly for Boss. Just look and see how he’s doing his best to balance his past life and his present life and what that looks like for his future life. Who is he gonna be, and who does he have to be in order to stay where he is? So that internal struggle that he’s going to be dealing with compared in relation to Tommy and Cooper.

We don’t personally think that Cooper is going anywhere, mostly because that is not the sort of show that this. He is someone who is likely going to fight to stay put, whereas Boss is going to be working most likely to get his crew under control. We don’t know if there can ever be peace in a world like this, but we could be moving closer to it.

