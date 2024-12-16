Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Will there be a Big Bad?

There were a lot of great things about Dexter: Original Sin as a series, but in some ways, you can argue that a part of the story was open and shut. We saw how Dexter joined Miami Metro and at the same time, how he took out his first victim in Nurse Mary. A lot was known about this part of his origins already.

As we move forward, though, could there be some surprises? Well, one thing that we can certainly say here is that the show is going to lean into a similar format to what we’ve had in the past, one where there is eventually a season-long villain that emerges for Dexter Morgan to take on.

Speaking on this subject further to Us Weekly, here is just some of what showrunner Clyde Phillips had to say:

“There is a ‘big bad’ in this show that we think is going to be very surprising … And from a story standpoint, it is very satisfying to the audience.”

So who could this villain be? Honestly, it feels like it would be most interesting if it is someone we already know. Take, for example, one of the new characters like Tanya (Sarah Michelle Gellar) or Spencer (Patrick Dempsey). You want a big name in this position, so why not give Dexter a notable figure to square off against? We certainly think that it could prove useful in the attempt to generate the show even more attention.

We know that Dexter: Original Sin likely needs to do more than justify its existence. Yet, at the same time we are also enjoying what we already have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

