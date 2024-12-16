Yellowstone season 5 finale: Did Beth kill Jamie Dutton?

We obviously knew in advance that Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 would be emotional, and would contain some big swings. This was not just the finale, but the end of the story that was originally planned!

Of course, from the very beginning we know that one of the big questions was whether or not someone was going to take out Jamie Dutton. He’s been one of the most complicated characters in the entire series but make no mistake: The guy is a villain. Beth has warned him, time and time again, that the moment would come where there would be a reckoning.

So was that reckoning here in the finale? In a word, absolutely — and yes, it brought about a whole lot of chaos at the same time. The final showdown with Jamie and Beth was every bit as intense as you would have thought, but also earned. The death of this character does free much of the rest of the family — he knew where a lot of the bodies were buried. To be more specific, he knew about the train station. With him gone, nobody can hang that over them.

Obviously, Jamie’s legacy is a complicated one. He did a number of terrible things in his life, but at the same time also had a lot happen to him from a very early age. He and Beth both may go down as two of Taylor Sheridan’s best characters, people who are fully developed and the end product of a lot of what has transpired to them over the course of a rather long time.

Also, there is a little bit of irony in how Jamie’s death came after a moving burial sequence to John Dutton.

