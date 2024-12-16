Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale preview: The Sisterhood’s future

Next week on HBO, the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale is going to arrive — and of course, this means chaos is coming. How should you prepare for it?

Based on the promo that was released last night alongside episode 5, it looks as though you are going to see a handful of different stories play out all at once, and there may be a singular goal at the center of many of them: Showing the Sisterhood in grave danger.

After all, you do have to remember just about everything we know at present, beginning with the fact that Desmond Hart is actually Tula’s son and by virtue of that, is out for revenge after being abandoned. He is going to do whatever he can to destroy her. The promo showcases some of his goals, and then also the end result of his alliance with Empress Natalya at the same time.

Remember here that Natalya herself has her own motives for wanting to eradicate the Sisterhood, especially when it comes to everything that we have seen already when it comes to the Emperor and Francesca. She represents the Sisterhood trying to get influence on the larger forces, and this political power struggle is going to keep playing out in so many different ways.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Well, let’s just say that it is possible … though, at the same time, we also hope that there is closure to a few different arcs. Our hope here, for example, is that we get a lot of answers as to whether or not Desmond can be truly stopped.

