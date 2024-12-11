Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale spoilers: Major shock ahead?

If there is any one thing that we can say with confidence entering the Dune: Prophecy season 1 finale, it is this: You are meant to be shocked. This is what the producers want! Everything that you have seen so far with this show is going to be building up to something epic at the end of the season, and we wonder already if it will be tied to the Sisterhood, to Desmond, or something totally different.

For the time being, what we already know is pretty clear: This is a series that likes to twist around expectations at almost every point. We had no clue that Theodosia was going to be a shape-shifter and yet, here we are!

What we can at least say about the finale is this: One of the cast members themselves was absolutely gobsmacked when they read it. Just see more of what Olivia Williams (who plays Tula) had to say to Collider about her character and a whole lot more:

…What happens in Episode 6, I literally was going back through [the scripts], going, “What? Hang on a go—-n minute!” I’m very gullible, very easy to surprise. It all came as a shock … Just because she cries a lot. You can cry and kill someone in the same heartbeat. Look out for the quiet ones.

It certainly feels like if nothing else at the moment, Tula is the sort of character who is great at holding onto secrets. She’s done that already when it comes to handling Lila, and we know from her whole revenge tour in the past entirely how dangerous she can be.

Will everything be tied up?

It is possible and yet, there is a clear hope that Dune: Prophecy can extend into multiple seasons. That will be based largely on its commercial success.

