Shogun season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Shogun season 2 premiere date at some point before December wraps up?

Of course, we don’t have to tell you that there is going to be a great deal of enthusiasm out there for more of this series, and for good reason. After all, season 1 proved to be one of the biggest shows of the entire calendar year! It received Emmy recognition and as of this writing, it is a favorite to take home some Golden Globes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reviews!

Now, the unfortunate news is that none of this means that Shogun will be getting a premiere date in the immediate future. There are no specific production dates out there in regards to another season. We do believe filming will happen next year, but there is nobody at FX who is going to rush the final product here along. Remember that this is a program with huge expectations, a lot of intricate detail, and is also pushing past the original source material. You have to be careful here since otherwise, you run the risk of a sophomore slump.

A lot of early indications are that this show is getting both a season 2 and a season 3 and because of that, we do believe this will strongly influence a lot of what you see from here on out. In general, our feeling is to just give them time, and we’ll be able to revisit the series whenever it does come back.

Just know this: We imagine the second season to be fiercely emotional, and also broaden out the world even further following what we saw back in season 1. Why in the world would there be anything else?

Related – Could Shogun season 2 film in Japan? Let’s take a larger look into that

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do that, come back to make sure you do not miss anything else as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







