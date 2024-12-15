True Detective season 5 spoilers: EP on Night Country tie-ins

As many of you are most likely aware of at this point, you are going to see a True Detective season 5 at some point in the future. The cast for the next chapter has yet to be announced but at the same time, a lot of work has already been done. Showrunner Issa Lopez has been working on the story for months, and that is enough to make us hopeful that you will see filming take place in the new year.

One thing that we did see throughout Night Country were some tie-ins to the past of the franchise, in particular the spiral imagery from season 1. Personally, we really enjoyed that element, and it does appear as though that is going to continue.

Want to know more? Then check out what Lopez had to say recently to the New York Post:

“Well, what I can say is there’s going to be -— my God! — there’s going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season] … That said, it’s a new story, new characters, everything.”

If there is one thing that we would watch out for at this point, it is the continued presence of the Tuttle family. They were an ominous force in season 1 and in Night Country, Tuttle United was a chief source of funding for the research station. You can argue that they are the Big Bads of the entire franchise, but will there be an effort made to tackle them head-on? Time will tell.

The only thing that personally hope for at this point is that the show has more than six episodes this time around. Night Country went by too fast.

