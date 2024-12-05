True Detective season 5 premiere date: December 2024 update

With us now into December, is it fair to say more news is on the horizon when it comes to a True Detective season 5 at HBO?

Obviously, we do think that we’re entering the point now where this question has to be asked with greater frequency. A good bit of time has passed since the end of season 4 a.k.a. Night Country, and we know that showrunner Issa Lopez is actively working on the story. Does that mean we’re going to get a further progress report, though?

Well, let’s just say this: If something more comes out this year, it will probably be tied to what we see with the Golden Globes nominations being announced on December 9 — it is possible Lopez could do some press that goes along with that. Otherwise, there’s really not a lot of venues for news unless the network chooses to announce something, and they may not be too willing to rush anything along. They don’t have a reason to! After all, there are no plans for this show to come out until at least 2026, at least based on the lack of intel we’re getting on it right now. Even with that, the first show in 2026 is likely to be Euphoria.

What we’re getting at here is that the odds of any True Detective premiere date news this month is pretty much nil and yet, we’ll still cross our fingers for other reveals in the weeks and months to come. At the very least, we do tend to think we will learn about the setting and at least the new lead / leads before the start of production.

