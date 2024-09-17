True Detective season 5: HBO boss teases setting, show future

In the wake of last night’s Emmy win for Jodie Foster, it is thrilling to know that a True Detective season 5 is coming. Would it be great to know the cast, or the premiere date? You better believe it! However, this is your reminder that the show is still in the early going and there is a lot to be done to get from point A to point B.

For now, just take consolation in the fact that showrunner Issa Lopez is doing whatever she can to ensure that the next season is every bit as good as what you saw the first go-around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

In a new interview with Deadline, here is just some of what HBO head Casey Bloys had to say in regards to the current progress being made, and whether any familiar faces from Night Country will be back:

Issa is busy writing. I don’t think there’s going to be anybody from Ennis in the new town. We’ll see, still writing.

It is hardly a surprise that there would be an entirely new cast, as that has been a hallmark of the True Detective franchise from the start. We tend to think that if there are connections here, they would more thematic than anything else. We know that there were certainly some echoes of season 1 throughout season 4, whether it be the spiral or the Tuttle family, who were a source of a lot of great evil down in Lousiana.

Bloys also noted in the interview that it is far too early to tell when the series will return, though for us personally, we are hoping that we’re going to be seeing it back in 2026. Anything before that feels unrealistic given the current timelines.

Related – See more on True Detective season 4 from Issa Lopez herself

When would you like to see True Detective season 5 actually arrive?

Do you think that there should be some characters from the past turning up? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates right now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







