True Detective season 5: Show EP on long-term plan

True Detective season 5 is absolutely coming, and you absolutely do not have to worry about that. Yet, there are still questions! Take when it will be back; or, what the story is going to be coming up.

To date, of course everyone involved has been pretty hush-hush on the follow-up to Night Country. There has been no announcement on the cast yet, and of course a premiere date isn’t going to be revealed for a pretty long period of time.

Luckily, we do know this — Issa Lopez is already committed to delivering something great. Speaking to IndieWire, she indicated that she is putting off a film project to work on season 5 — with that being said, it does not sound like her future on the show is secure after that:

“I have a movie that I stopped — and it is greenlit! — to make ‘Night Country.’ And the plan was to finish ‘Night Country’ and make the movie … But what happened is HBO wanted Season 5, so I’m working on that and the movie is waiting for me. I miss cinema, but I love this universe. So I’m going to stay for one more iteration.”

After that, who knows what will happen? Lopez also continued to extend compliments on the first season of the show in the interview, which is a reminder of just how gracious she is even in spite of having to deal with some backlash of her season from original writer/director Nic Pizzolatto.

Our hope is that season 5 is in some ways similar to season 4 tonally and with some references to the past. Of course, we’d also love it if there were more than six episodes!

What sort of story do you want to see moving into True Detective season 5?

