True Detective season 5 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now in the thick of September 2024, are we getting closer to seeing a premiere date for True Detective season 5?

The first thing that we should say right now is that personally, it feels like the show is in a better place than it’s been in years. The fourth season of the series was mostly well-received and because of that, there is so much potential for things to get better and better from here on out.

Now, are we actually going to get more news on the future the rest of the month? That is where things do start to get a little more dodgy. There is no clear indication right now that something more is coming soon, mostly because season 4 a.k.a. Night Country just wrapped up earlier this year. Odds are, we are going to be seeing HBO and showrunner Issa Lopez be patient developing the next chapter. After all, it is important that they find the right future leads and create an outstanding story around them! Doing that is so much easier said than done.

Until we hear otherwise, it is our feeling that you are going to be seeing the series back at some point in 2026 — if it is earlier than that, we’ll consider it to be an absolutely pleasant surprise. The one thing that we know right now is that it is going to be a different setting; sure, there is a chance that there could be themes and references to the past, but we also do tend to think that there’s always going to be a desire with this particular franchise to steer it into some different directions. How better to keep a lot of people out there on their toes?

