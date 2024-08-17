True Detective season 5: EP hints at ‘different’ story ahead

We recognize fully that the wait for True Detective season 5 is going to be rather long and yet, isn’t it nice to hear the showrunner discuss it? It’s clear at this point that Issa Lopez already has a story mapped out, regardless of if the scripts are completed or if anyone has been cast. Everything feels like it is tracking so that the next season, at the latest, will be ready in 2026.

So while Lopez cannot give too much away about the project right now, there is one message she clearly wants to get across: This is not going to be a repeat of what we’ve already seen.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer indicated that she is very excited for people to eventually see the end product:

I’m dying for everyone to know because it’s very different and very exciting. It’s even darker and even more twisted. I can’t wait to put it out there.

How is it more twisted than a corpsicle? That’s the real question we’re wondering now…

One other notable quote from the interview with Lopez is her reaction to the notable criticism she received from original creator Nic Pizzolatto, who shared his thoughts often on social media:

For me, it was very confusing. To have created something that you have three goes at, very successful ones — and then it becomes something so meaningful that different filmmakers and different voices are going to come on board and keep it alive beyond you — is the dream. When I move on, someone else is going to come and take the mantle and go in a completely different direction, and that’s going to be so exciting to me to watch. It feels a little silly to not enjoy that achievement, really.

After the awesomeness of season 4, we are more than thrilled about whatever direction season 5 takes. For now, it is fully in Issa Lopez we trust!

