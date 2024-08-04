True Detective season 5 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now deep into August 24, are we absolutely on the cusp of some more True Detective season 5 premiere date news?

Well, the most obvious thing that we can state at this point is that 100%, HBO is intending to not make us wait a long time for another season. More episodes have been renewed; not only that, but showrunner Issa Lopez has already discussed working on the story. The idea should be similar to Night Country a.k.a. season 4 in that it will be its own, isolated story. Yet, at the same time there is also going to be at least some sort of “conversation” happening between it in the past. With season 4, you certainly saw echoes to season 1 in between the Spiral and the references to the infamous Tuttle family.

Do we think there is a path where some substantial season 5 news comes between now and the end of the year? Absolutely, as we are sure both Lopez and HBO have ideas as to who they would like to see star in the next chapter. However, none of this means that production will start until 2025, or that these episodes will premiere before 2026. The network does not need to rush anything along here, especially when you consider that they have a stacked calendar for a good while. Just think — you have The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age, potentially more Euphoria, and then also the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. All of these shows, one way or another, should be coming either by the end of next year or early 2026. A winter / spring 2026 launch is the most realistic start for the next True Detective.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for something that is not a repeat of season 2…

