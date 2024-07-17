True Detective season 5: EP hints at ‘dark’ story ahead

There is a True Detective season 5 on the way and in the wake of a lot of Emmy nominations for Night Country today, isn’t it nice to hear a little more about it?

Obviously, the next chapter of the show is still so far away that we’re not going to hear too much about it. Yet, isn’t it nice to know that there is already some work done on making the magic happen?

In a new interview with Deadline following the nomination announcement today, showrunner Issa Lopez confirmed that she is currently in the writing process of season 5, which she notes is a “fun, dark, f—-d up story” … not that this is all that much of a surprise given what we have seen with the series over the years. It is going to have a new setting and cast, but there is still a chance that it will nod to what else we have seen with this franchise over the years. After all, this is something that we have seen them do throughout the show’s run. Why not find a way to keep that going?

Now, the one unfortunate reality…

Well, let’s just say that you are going to be waiting a good while to see the series come back. True Detective is probably not going to be back until 2026 unless Lopez finds a way to write, cast, and film this show in a relatively short amount of time and honestly, rushing a process like this is rarely ever a good move and absolutely should not happen here. This is something that arguably happened back in season 2 of the series, and we did all have a chance to see the result of that.

