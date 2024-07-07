True Detective season 5 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Are we inching closer to more news regarding True Detective season 5 between now and the end of July? A few months have passed now since the conclusion of season 4 a.k.a. Night Country, and also since the renewal was confirmed. It is not hard to imagine showrunner Issa Lopez working to conjure up some ideas as to what the next chapter of the story could hold.

So are we going to see some of those ideas actually on HBO soon? Alas, that is an entirely different story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

Unless there are some Emmy nominations that come out for Night Country later this month, the odds are pretty low that something more will be announced here for a good while on season 5. HBO tends to have a long development cycle for a show like, and understandably so since you have to set an entirely new story. That means that you need to cast other people and find a setting that makes sense.

At this point, the earliest that we’re going to see the fifth season is most likely in 2026, which means that late 2025 is when a specific date could be announced. Even if filming gets underway earlier than expected, is there even going to be room in the HBO schedule to air something before then? That’s a legitimately good question since next year alone, they will presumably have The White Lotus, The Last of Us, the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (currently in production), and possibly Euphoria. There is limited real estate and they will hold on to some programs for a while. (This is without even mentioning some shows like The Gilded Age that aren’t necessarily on the same echelon when it comes to viewers.)

Related – Be sure to get more news on True Detective season 5, whether it be new leads or a different setting

Is there anything that you personally want to check out on True Detective season 5?

When do you think the show will be back? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







