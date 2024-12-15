Black Doves season 2: Keira Knightley on story to come

One of the great things about where things stand with Black Doves at present is rather simple: Knowing there is a season 2 ahead. This is a rare case of being able to sit back and not worry at all about the future shortly after a Netflix premiere. Our hope is that the producers are taking advantage of this vote of confidence and within that, giving us a story that is stuffed full of great stuff across the board.

Ultimately, we tend to think that Keira Knightley’s Helen will continue to be the primary focus. Will there be a lot of action? Sure, but at the same time there is also going to be a chance to understand more of why she is the person she is.

Speaking to Deadline, Knightley herself did have the following to say about her character’s overall story and beyond just that, what drives her:

It’s got to be from trauma, right? We discussed the backstories of both of them a lot. And you get bits of it in [Season 1]. But yeah, there’s got to be one serious rupture. I think the relationship with the husband is fascinating because she does love him. But she’s betraying him. Now, it’s a power dynamic because they’re politicians. It’s a political couple. So, they want to be close to the center of power, and she wants to be. But she always has to be betraying him, which basically puts her on top as far as the power goes, and he never knows it. That’s a fascinating dynamic in a couple. Where does that go? And when she hears that somebody else is going to be having an affair with him, or going to be put in there, she’s not having it. So, ego comes into it as well.

Hopefully, this is going to be enough to keep you excited for however long the break between seasons is. With that renewal coming early, there is at least a chance of a smaller break than we typically have with Netflix shows.

