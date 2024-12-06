Black Doves season 2 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Before we dive too deep into this particular piece, we should start by noting the following: There will be a Black Doves season 2 on Netflix. That was confirmed some time ago, long before the Keira Knightley show actually premiered.

So, what does this tell us? Well, the primary thing is that the streaming service wants to do everything in their power to ensure that they have a big-time success story here. Consider how great Slow Horses has been for Apple TV+, or what Peacock is getting out of The Day of the Jackal. Heck, Showtime recently confirmed that they are putting together a second season for The Agency after a small window of time it’s been on the air! These sort of thrillers are cooking when it comes to US audiences, and we don’t see them going anywhere in the near future.

So now, let’s get into the next real question: When will you actually see Black Doves season 2 premiere? The early renewal should help to ease the wait to a certain degree, but here is a reminder that very few Netflix dramas are annual events. Due in part to everything from filming to post-production, we are often stuck waiting anywhere from 14-16 months between seasons, and that is often the best-case scenario. We know that with a lot of shows out there, the wait is actually so much longer.

At the moment, we tend to think it would be nice in the event that the second season premieres at some point in the winter of 2026, and that leading up to this, we continue to have more opportunities to see the show promoted. Like many other streaming series these days, we do think that a good bit of buzz surrounding this show is going to happen via word of mouth … let alone over time. Not all will be immediate.

