Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date revealed for the UK

We know that the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is right around the corner but for the sake of this article, let’s look further ahead! There is now a season 14 premiere date set now at BBC One in the UK; not only that, but we’ve got a few more details here on what is to come.

First and foremost, let’s note that traditionally, you do see the British period drama back in January, and that is something that will be continuing here. The plan is to bring the show back starting on January 5, and the plan is to air it weekly from here on out. As is often the case, these episodes will take place over the course of a year in Poplar and with that in mind, you can be assured that there will be a handful of emotional moments around every corner.

What will the principal story be for the Call the Midwife premiere here? Well, the synopsis below offers up some clues:

It’s March 1970. The team support a pregnant teenage girl whose parents believe in an immaculate conception. Demonstrations cause havoc for the Nonnatus team, whilst Nancy’s relationship blossoms.

So what is happening for viewers in America? Let’s just say that nothing has been announced at present; yet, it has been established that you will see it in March, and that is something to be excited about then. We recognize that it’s frustrating to have to wait that long here in America, but then again, there are so many instances where we tend to get shows before viewers in the UK! This just really feels like one of those examples of turnabout being fair play.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

