Only Murders in the Building season 5: How much does cast know?

As so many of you are most likely aware at this point, Only Murders in the Building season 5 has yet to kick off production. However, we do tend to think that Hulu will want it back in 2025 and with that, new episodes will be shot within the first half of next year.

As for what this particular story is going to be about, let’s just say that it almost certainly will be tied to what happened to Lester, the doorman at the Arconia. His death was an enormous shock at the end of season 4, and it feels like now we are moving into a different chapter of the story. Sure, the trio will still be solving another crime, but they may be doing so through a slightly different lens.

In speaking on this subject further to ABC 7, Michael Cyril Creighton (who plays Howard on the show) offered up a good tease as to what he knows at present:

“As we do every season, we’re going to move to a different part of New York as far as what we’re exploring. The building is going to be a huge part of the show, as it always is, but we’re exploring a different section of New York.”

Creighton also did note that he knows more about the season than he is letting on at present, not that this is that much of a surprise. There are secrets any actor must keep!

Who killed Lester? It’s a question that feels impossible to answer for now, but we hope that there are a few little loose ends that we end up seeing addressed over the course of time. After all, there are a number of them that have been addressed at this point dating all the way back to season 1.

