Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Dec. update

Are we going to have a chance to learn about an Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date this December? What about news on the show in general?

Well, the first order of business here is just reminding you that there will, in fact, be another season coming to Hulu down the road, and that is something you don’t need to be altogether concerned over. Instead, just worry about when the show could actually be back, and also the answer to the all-important question of who killed Lester.

For now, the biggest thing that we can advise here is patience, given the fact that the fifth season has yet to start production and probably will not until the winter / spring. Our hope remains that it can stay in the similar summer / fall schedule that we had for season 4, though we are aware that maintaining an annual cycle for any streaming show these days is rather difficult. A lot will come down to scheduling, whether that be for the cast, the crew, or even for Hulu itself.

If there is any thing that we can hope to see on the Only Murders in the Building front this month, it could be tied in some way to guest stars. We’re sure that Tea Leoni is probably not the only prominent new face who will surface over the course of time, as some other people could eventually make their presence felt. One important person potentially could be Nicky, the missing husband of Leoni’s Sofia. We personally think that they are tied in some way to Lester; otherwise, you would have two very different storylines happening at once and we are not altogether sure that benefits anyone.

