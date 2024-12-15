Knuckles season 2 renewal: A December 2024 update

Given that this month marks the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, why not look at Knuckles season 2 again?

Well, the first thing that we really should say before diving too far into this is noting that the plan for the Paramount+ spin-off was for it to just be a one-season event. It was even promoted as such; yet, it did seem to be pretty successful and picked up a nomination at the Game Awards earlier this month. (It ended up losing out to Fallout over on Prime Video.)

For now, what we can say here is that technically, not that much has changed when it comes to Knuckles coming back for another go. Paramount+ has yet to announce much of anything, and we don’t think you should be expecting too much here at all.

Do we think that the Sonic franchise could end up producing another show at some point? Sure, but it feels more practical that they will devote more time to one of the other characters — whether it be someone we know already or someone new. If you’ve played the games for a long time, you already know that there are a whole host of characters who have yet to even appear in some of the movies. There’s been speculation on a lot of them for a while and honestly, we’d be more than fine to check one out.

Of course, the reality here is that even if something more happens within this greater universe, we will probably not see it emerge until at least 2026 — after all, animation like this takes a good bit of time.

