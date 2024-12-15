Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, December 15, 2024?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After last night’s holiday special, we do not blame anyone for wanting more of the Queen Latifah series.

Unfortunately, that does not mean it is going to happen … at least for now. There is no episode tonight and unfortunately, that’s going to be the case for a while. The network does not like to air episodes of any of their shows close to Christmas! Meanwhile, typically the network also takes their time bringing their Sunday-night shows back in the new year. They don’t want to run them up against awards shows, NFL football, or awards shows — anything that could end up causing a dent in the ratings.

For now, the plan here appears to be to bring The Equalizer back on Sunday, February 16 — there are not a lot of explicit details about the next episode out there just yet, but we imagine that this will change at some point in January.

There is one programming update that is worth noting here, and it is that come February, it will be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern moving forward. The reason for this is that Watson, the new medical / mystery drama, is going to be airing right after Tracker. Hopefully, this will not lead to a significant change in the ratings, mostly because a lot of 10:00 p.m. Eastern shows on Sunday nights over the years have struggled.

Then again, The Equalizer is no ordinary Sunday-night show, and it is the sort that we know will bring all sorts of fantastic stuff to the table. Let’s just hope that there is every bit as much heart and great action in the second part of season 5 as we’ve had a chance to see with the first.

