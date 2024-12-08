The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s all-important (and holiday-themed) The Equalizer season 5 episode, when can you expect to see episode 8? What does the future hold for Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast?

First and foremost here, let’s just note the super-sad news that moving forward, there will not be any new installments for a while. After all, Christmas is right around the corner and typically, the bulk of shows stay off the air for a little while as a result. From there, CBS is cognizant of a lot of other competition that exists, whether it be from awards shows or NFL football in January. It is one of the reasons why for now, The Equalizer is not slated to return until we get around to Sunday, February 16.

Beyond just the return date, one other thing that we should go ahead and note here is rather simple: Moving forward, the series will be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. With the premiere of Watson joining the CBS Sunday-night lineup and with the NFL season over, there is a pretty inevitable shift that is going to happen all across the board here.

Because The Equalizer is still so far away from coming on the air, we tend to think that it will take some time for more details to be revealed about the future. Granted, there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here: This is not a series that has any real need to venture far away from what it’s been over the past few years. We anticipate a lot of action-packed cases for McCall and her team but beyond that, also some emotional moments and character spotlights. The action can be thrilling sometimes but in the end, we really stay because of all the characters.

