The Equalizer season 5 could launch spin-off; learn more

Is a spin-off happening for The Equalizer season 5 at some point down the road? Let’s just say, at least for now, there is a reason for hope.

At present, here is what we can say. According to a report coming in from Deadline, casting is underway for a couple of different roles: “A skilled younger female martial artist, weapons expert and criminologist with a secret origin story who turns to McCall for help, and an older male former top CIA operative.” These two are going to appear in episode 16 of the current season, with the idea being that they could eventually appear in a separate show together.

Now, what are the odds of this show launching? That is still up for debate. After all, The Equalizer itself has seen some dips in the ratings and while it is still popular, it does not feel like the same level of priority for CBS that it has been in years past. As a matter of fact, it is shifting later in the night later this season, following the premiere of another show in Watson. Also, given that the Queen Latifah series is not solely produced by CBS, that produces a number of challenges in its own right.

Still, we would not mind at all somewhat of an odd-couple pairing like this working together in a separate show. This has always been a solid foundation for any series and with the right cast, this could end up being super-interesting.

As for when you are going to have a chance to see it…

Well, all signs at the moment suggest that this take on The Equalizer world is not going to be around until the spring and from there, the folks at CBS will make a decision. The flagship show itself is airing on Sundays, and there are more episodes coming before the winter break.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer and what lies ahead

Would you watch a spin-off for The Equalizer over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







