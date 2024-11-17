The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 spoilers: McCall, Dante reveals?

The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 is going to be airing on CBS next week — so what more can we say about it now in advance?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note that one of the big stories is going to revolve around a stand-up comedian who, for some odd reason, is in grave danger. Why would someone want to hurt a person whose job is really all about making people laugh. On the surface, this is probably one of the more bizarre cases you will see Robyn McCall come across.

In addition to all of this, though, know that there is also going to be a chance in here to see a really interesting story that is all about Queen Latifah’s character dealing with her feelings for Dante. We know that viewers have been ‘shipping the two of them for some time, and there is still a chance that the relationship turns into something more. Of course, that is also not a guarantee, especially when you think about what else Marcus has going on with his career at the moment.

To get a few more details about what is ahead here, take a look at The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Take My Life … Please!” – The team investigates who is trying to put a hit on a stand-up comedian. Also, McCall grapples with her feelings for Dante, who is still in town deciding how to proceed with Big Ben, and Delilah continues her college search, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what is ahead beyond this hour, know that there may be as many as two more episodes on the other side, concluding with a Christmas episode titled “Slay Ride” set for December 8.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 5?

