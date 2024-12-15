Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: December update

Now that we are almost halfway through the month of December, is there more to say about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

At this point, we understand if anyone out there is starting to feel a tad impatient! After all, there has been talk about more of the Prime Video series for some time now and yet, no official announcement. What gives with that, especially since we already know things are being planned behind the scenes?

Well, in a way you can argue that things are rather simple here, and tied to Amazon either needing to set production dates, the budget, or just get some of the finer details figured out in general. This is one of the most expensive series on TV and when you think about that alone, you probably have to plan things out more here than you do almost any other show. It is a huge commitment for a company to make, even one in Amazon who swims frequently in billions.

For now, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic that an official renewal will be announced this month and if not, it will likely come not that long after the fact. After all, every indication that we get right now is that the series is coming back — we know that loosely, there is a plan behind the scenes to do multiple seasons and tell a much larger story. Everything is building towards that, but nothing is guaranteed. We just anticipate that there are going to be more battles and with the big Gandalf reveal now out in the open, there is now room to explore more than ever before.

