Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 renewal: Nov. update

Is there a chance that we are finally going to get confirmation on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 this month?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that if this was a normal show, we would say that it is not unusual at all that we are still waiting for more news on the future. However, the Prime Video series is far from a normal show. There has been talk about a season 3 for a good while, and we know that the producers have been actively working on the story.

So, with all of this in mind, where is the official news on a third season? It was reported weeks ago that sides were close to making something happen and yet, here we still are. We do still think the show is coming back, so there is not too much worried about there. We do think that there is a lot more to think a lot about here when it come to finances and all the boring stuff that needs to be signed off on. That is probably the reason why there is not an official announcement out there about a season 3 yet.

For now, we would just advise to continue to exercise some element of patience. We do still think a season 3 is coming and beyond that, we will probably hear about it over the course of the next couple of months. It benefits everyone to figure that out, mostly because of the fact that there is a specific schedule that needs to be kept.

When could season 3 premiere?

Nothing may be decided as of yet, but we tend to think it will most likely arrive around the spring or summer of 2026. Two-year waits are pretty standard for streaming shows these days.

