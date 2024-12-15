Is Lioness new this weekend on Paramount+? Season 3 hopes

Is Lioness new this weekend on Paramount+? We don’t blame anyone who wants more of Joe, Cruz, and many other characters.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we are actually going to get it tonight — or any other point in the relatively near future. After all, last week was the epic season 2 finale, as there are only eight episodes of the Zoe Saldana series.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So is there a chance that a Lioness season 3 is ordered in the relatively near future? It is possible, but you also have to remember that there’s a difference between a public renewal and something being developed behind the scenes. It is possible that Taylor Sheridan and the production team are already well-aware of the fact that there could be a third season. The second season seemed to perform well, so from a commercial perspective, there is most likely not a major concern.

Now that we’ve said all this, we do think there is value in talking more about what a third season should or should not do. When it comes to the latter, Lioness likely needs to avoid another ending similar in style and tone to season 2, which did feel like a mirror of the end of season 1 in some ways. The good news is that Cruz is happier and that she and Josie are still alive. Everything else? Well, that could require a wait-and-see approach. We would also like to see the story be really focused; we’re not sure that season 2 needed to travel back to another continent at all.

With all of that being said, let’s hope that the show does manage to capture the story and intensity that we’ve seen so far — it easily has some of the best action sequences on all TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness right now, including other thoughts on the end of season 2

What do you want to see from Lioness season 3 when the show premieres?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







