Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 14, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that we had a new episode on the show last week, it makes sense to be eager. Also, traditionally the network airs at least 2-3 episodes right in the middle of the holiday season. Why change that now?

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the good news now: You are going to have a chance to see more starting at 11:00 p.m. Easter time. Chris Rock is going to be the host, and he will be joined by Gracie Abrams as the musical guest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all further TV coverage!

At this point, we probably do not have to tell you why it is so exciting to get Rock back in Studio 8H, as he is one of the more successful alums in the history of the show and also has a huge career outside of it. Given that this is Saturday Night Live season 50, you need the big names more than ever!

Do we want to see some other cameos sprinkled in here and there? You better believe so, but you also do have to remember that there is a 50th anniversary special next year and by virtue of that, we do believe that a handful of important people are also probably going to be saved for that. Otherwise, you would be potentially needing A-listers to clear out space on the schedule on a number of instances — that doesn’t often happen.

Remember that this is the penultimate episode of the show this calendar year; moving into January, you will see none other than Martin Short stopping by! That likely means cameos aplenty, but also holiday cheer with even more sketches themed around the holiday season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live right now, including a preview with Rock front and center

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live with Chris Rock when it arrives tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







