Saturday Night Live promo: Prepare with Chris Rock

If you were not aware for whatever reason, this weekend’s new Saturday Night Live episode is going to be hosted by Chris Rock. Isn’t that in itself a cause for celebration?

We’ve said this for quite some time now, but if you are the late-night institution in the midst of its 50th season, you should try to get alumni around as often as you possibly can. Not doing this feels like a mistake, especially when you are talking about someone considered to be one of the best stand-up comedians of the past several decades.

For the time being, we cannot speak to whether or not this weekend’s show will be great, mostly because that is due to the actual material thrown out there by the writers. What we can at least say here is that we’re hopeful that it will prove to be a good time just based on talent alone.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that features Rock alongside Gracie Abrams and cast member Heidi Gardner. None of this is really a sign of what we are going to be getting within the episode; instead, it’s just a reminder of who the host is. The main thing we are anticipating here is some sort of extended monologue, and possibly a cameo or two from some of Rock’s cast-member friends.

With this being said, we honestly do not anticipate that we’re going to see SNL go into cameo overdrive here, largely because there is no real reason for them to. Instead, there will be a chance to do just that when we get around to the 50th anniversary special, which is coming in the new year.

