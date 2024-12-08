Saturday Night Live: David Spade plays Hunter Biden

With this being the 50th season of Saturday Night Live, of course many alumni were going to be back — and that included David Spade.

There is no universe in which we thought that the former cast member and comedian would be back as Hunter Biden of all people. Yet, we think this was tied to him being there with Dana Carvey, as these are two alumni who have a lot of history on the show. Also, it was a nice little nod to those who grew up in that era.

Was Spade all that great at this impression? Honestly, we have no idea, mostly because we’re not sure we have ever heard Hunter Biden’s voice before. We’ll also admit that in a different season of the show, we would probably want there to be a new cast member in this role. However, with us being where we are in the show’s run, we honestly want to see as many tributes as possible. Of course, seeing Spade also does bring a little bit of melancholy, given that we really wish that Chris Farley could be here with him.

Is this the only time that we are going to be seeing Spade this season? Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think there is a good chance that we’ll be seeing him turn up in the 50th anniversary special, along with what we tend to think is the vast majority of notable former cast members and hosts.

The best impression of the cold open

Oddly, it did not come from either of the alumni. Instead, it was current cast member Marcello Hernandez, who came on board on Juan Soto. We can’t say that it was accurate, but it was a lot of fun and that’s all we can ask for.

