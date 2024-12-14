Survivor 47 finale: The likely returning players

Given that the Survivor 47 finale is slated to come on CBS this Wednesday, we are back with a semi-annual tradition. Who from this season could be back for more?

We will say here from the start that when it comes to memorable characters, there are probably less than we’ve had over the past couple. Also, there are a lot of relatively-quiet people who went fairly far, and some threats who were taken out early. We do think that two or three people could eventually return and yet, it may not happen right away for all of them. (Remember that season 50 is going to feature all returnees.)

Now, let’s break this down further, shall we?

Sure things

Andy – In terms of memorability, he’s easily #1 on the list. He orchestrated the best move of the season, flipped multiple times, and had a big personality. An emotional arc helps, as well! He’s one of the more original contestants we’ve had in a while.

Genevieve – Returning-player seasons need great strategists, and she is the best one on this season. We also tend to think she’d be equally dangerous next time and have a consistent gameplan for her social game, which she admitted to struggling with at times.

A likely returnee

Rachel – She’s going to almost certainly win, which elevates her platform tremendously. She also is one of the best winners of the new era. (We tend to think Dee was more dominant at controlling things, but her challenge wins and strategy is extremely impressive.)

Solid possibilities

Sol – We personally thought he was really and has more to offer. As for whether or not that actually happens, though, let’s just say it is a mystery.

Kyle – This show loves challenge beasts, and we do think he is a fan favorite of casual viewers — the group you don’t see as much discussion for in advance.

Jon Lovett – Extremely unlikely, but worth noting as a possibility since he is famous outside the show and went out almost immediately.

Who from Survivor 47 do you want to see back for more at some point?

