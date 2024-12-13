Survivor 47 episode 14 spoilers: New finale, aftershow teases

As most of you are unaware aware at this point, Survivor 47 episode 14 is the big finale, and it’s also going to be different from past ones.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that this episode is only going to be two hours long, mostly because of a format change. This week’s episode 13 would’ve been the start of the finale in the past, but CBS instead opted to stretch three hours of content into two separate weeks of four hours combined. Given how much fun the Andy and Genevieve vote-outs were, the move makes a lot of sense.

Of course, entering Survivor 47 episode 14 there is honestly just one big question: Will Rachel make it to the final Tribal Council? If she does, she wins and nobody else really has enough of a convincing edit to make us think they’ve got it in the bag. Sam maybe has a tiny chance and that is more or less it.

For a few more details, including a reminder of the aftershow that is coming up, go ahead and check out the full finale synopsis below:

“The Last Stand” – The stakes could not be higher at a crucial, muddy immunity challenge. Castaways must spark a win or flame out at a fire-making showdown to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 47 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

It is nice for us to know already that the aftershow is still around and in a way, we don’t hate this format. After all, it is more about the game itself, and less diluted from what various players may think about the edit or things from after the fact.

What do you most want to see within the Survivor 47 finale, and who are you rooting for?

