Yellowstone season 5: Luke Grimes on filming minus Kevin Costner

Ahead of this weekend’s Yellowstone season 5 finale, we are getting a chance to hear more from the cast. With that, we are also getting more thoughts that are, in a way, rather illuminating.

Take, for example, hearing what Luke Grimes had to say about filming without Kevin Costner as a major part of the cast. We know that this was frustrating for some viewers, and it certainly changed the vibe of the story on-screen. However, it may have actually been a little more liberating for at least one of the major cast members.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking to Esquire, Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton) had the following to say in what is arguably some of the most honest commentary we’ve seen on the whole situation:

“Hopefully everyone can see that it was time … To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Just from this alone, it can be seen that any sort of alleged conflict behind the scenes was happening well before the start of filming for the remaining six episodes earlier this year. Odds are, we will probably never hear the full story about all that transpired, since there are so many perspectives and everyone has their own opinions on it. We are just happy personally that Yellowstone was able to come together and present an ending that was actually rather close to Taylor Sheridan’s original vision. We hope that they stick the landing and based on what we are hearing these days from a great deal of the cast, there is some reason for optimism.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including some other insight all about what is ahead this weekend

How do you think the story of Yellowstone season 5 will end for Kayce Dutton?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







