Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 (finale): Who could die?

As we prepare for the Yellowstone season 5 finale on Paramount Network this weekend, isn’t it clear that someone could die?

After all, let’s just go ahead and say this: When you think about this show, you are thinking a lot about one that has no issue killing off people. John Dutton, Sarah Atwood, and Colby Mayfield have all been killed in the past several weeks. It is easy to imagine someone else is about to die / get carted off to the train station / meet some other cruel fate.

Obviously, the #1 person who should be at the top of a potential death list here is Jamie, and for good reason given that Beth 100% wants him dead and she’s mentioned it, time and time again. He’s one of the show’s most notorious villains and it does feel like there has to be some closure on this for this chapter of the story to end. We don’t think forgiveness is in the cards, but what else is there?

Now, there is always a chance that a minor character or two gets taken out amidst the overall battle for the ranch and yet, at the same time, the person we are most concerned for is Kayce. There has been hints and/or fears that he could die before the show is over, and given the way the series started, you could argue that there would be a sense of symmetry with it. Luke Grimes has also never been mentioned in any spin-off conversations … why is that? What more is there to be worried about here?

So while we are very-much worried about the future fate of Kayce, at the same time there is one thing we can’t shake: Who would actually kill him?

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Yellowstone season 5 finale?

Who do you think is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

