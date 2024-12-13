Yellowstone season 5 finale: Luke Grimes on fan expectations

As we brace yourselves for the huge Yellowstone season 5 finale this weekend, one thing is abundantly clear already: Everyone will have their own opinion on what transpires.

If there is one thing that is clearly harder than almost anything else within the world of television, it is landing the plane on a successful show. Every person out there has their own opinion on how a show should end, and that means that there will be anger if their own particular vision is not met. That’s just a part of the reality of this world right now.

Speaking in a new interview with Esquire, Luke Grimes made it clear that he is aware of almost ANY reaction people have following the big episode:

At the rate we’re headed, I don’t think they’re going to be satisfied with anything. [Laughs.] Some people will realize that it was very well written and well executed. But a large part will just be mad that it’s over, which is fair.

Honestly, the divided opinions on the show were there before Kevin Costner even left, but the accelerated in the aftermath of his exit. We do tend to think that Taylor Sheridan and the entire team have done a solid job of trying to tie up some storylines, but some have been better than others. Grimes has been nothing short of fantastic this season, and really, the only major issue that we’ve had as of late is the extreme amount of time Sheridan gave himself as Travis over the course of the past episode. What was the overall point of that? Sometimes, the series gets too much into its own indulgences, but we are certainly excited to see how things end here.

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Yellowstone season 5 finale?

