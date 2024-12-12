Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: Finale run time revealed

As so many of you know already, Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 is going to serve as not just the finale, but the end of an era. It is important to note that it is not being billed by the Paramount Network as the end of the series; yet, this is effectively the conclusion of the story in its current form. If it comes back, it will do so in a slightly different way; this is at least the general sentiment we get from some of the information that is out there.

Now, one of the things that we tend to know about the Taylor Sheridan series is simply this: He does tend to make his episodes however long they need to be, which means that finales are often stretched-out even longer. That is certainly the case here, as this installment (titled “Life is a Promise”) may actually feel in some ways more like a movie.

According to the official Paramount Network guide at present, this particular installment is going to run a grand total of an hour and fifty minutes — that includes commercials, so you’re probably looking at something around thirty minutes shorter than that when you cut them out.

Does a story like this justify the length? In this case, we absolutely tend to think so! After all, it is important to remember here that we’re talking about a show that has SO many different loose ends to tie up all across the board. The future of the ranch has to be sorted out and beyond that, there is of course a chance that some characters could die. Our only advice is to be prepared for that, and also of course a number of other twists and turns at the same time.

