Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 filming officially wraps

While there is no official word as of yet regarding when Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 will premiere on Paramount+, there is more to share. After all, production is officially done now on the latest batch of episodes!

In a new post on Twitter, none other than series star Paget Brewster confirmed the news by saying the following last night:

[Criminal Minds] wraps season 18 tonight. We are optimistic we’ll get a season 19. Thank you all for your incredible support over these many years. We want more. More of you with us. Happy Holidays. We love you and thank you.

For those unaware, “season 18” is where we are if you combine the original show and Evolution into one, and the exact nomenclature certainly does not matter to those behind the scenes. What does is that they all continue to keep working to deliver some great stuff!

What do we know about the new season?

Well, for starters, Elias Voit is going to be around in some form still even after the last crazy cliffhanger. Meanwhile, there could at least be some standalone stories and we do think characters like Tara and JJ will have more time in the spotlight following quieter arcs last season.

Also, we should mention that Matthew Gray Gubler will be back as Spencer Reid! It may not be a full-time return and yet, we are happy to have him around for whatever stretch of time he is willing and able.

Our hope now is that Paramount+ will consider launching season 3 in the late winter or early spring, given that Criminal Minds is a franchise that typically has a quick turnaround on its episodes. Of course, they also have the ability to release them whenever they want — remember that throughout the waiting period.

