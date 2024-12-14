Dexter: Original Sin premiere: EP on Dexter Morgan revival

We know that for a lot of people out there, the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin is perhaps most notable for the present than the past. While we knew that Dexter Morgan was alive thanks to the already-announced series Dexter: Resurrection, there was still something so gratifying about getting to see things play out in the opening minutes of the prequel.

For those who have not seen the show yet, Dexter’s return to the land of the living was the framework for the flashbacks to his earlier days. Basically, almost dying allowed the character see his life flash before his eyes.

So what went into bringing Michael C. Hall’s character seemingly back from the dead? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Clyde Phillips had the following to say:

“When I wrote that [New Blood] finale — which was the most watched single episode in the history of Showtime, by the way — the internet went insane over it. Because they loved Dexter so much and they love Michael Hall so much … I wanted to take out ads at the time that said: ‘I only had Michael Hall for one year.’ Back when we did New Blood, I only had him for one year.

“I didn’t want him going off to prison or disappearing into the fog or any of that business [in the finale], so I decided to be bold about it. The internet hated it.”

Is Resurrection therefore a make-good on it? Possibly. Dexter remains a complicated character in that he commits terrible acts and yet, his victims are often scourges on society. He is one of television’s most notorious vigilantes, and the good news about the new show is that there is no evidence that it will be a one-season gig. It could actually go on for some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

