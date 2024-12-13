Before season 1 episode 9: How did Lynn actually die?

Through a great deal of Before season 1 on Apple TV+ there have been a great deal of mysteries — but what should we spotlight here?

Well, over the course of this week’s episode 9, we actually did get a little bit of a sense as to what really happened to Eli’s late wife Lynn, and how some of it was a little more complicated than we imagined going into it. We knew that she died in the bathtub, but it was with the assistance of Eli. With that in mind, you can see why he said that he killed her, though it was not exactly as it seemed from the end of episode 8.

When Eli finally delivered the news about how Eli died, the reactions were plentiful, including from his daughter, who immediately questioned why he waited for so long to help her. The answer to that is of course complicated: He does not see her as a patient and rather, as a wife. The waters are muddled within that sense.

As for how him assisting Lynn in her death will play out into the finale, that remains to be seen; yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that this is at least one part of Eli’s trauma that he is navigating through this series.

As for that ending…

Well, let’s just say that Eli and Noah are now on the run. Somehow, Billy Crystal’s character has figured out a way to escape the hospital and within that, take off with Eli towards “home.” Where is that? We are just as curious as anyone out there, as this should factor in majorly to the series’ endgame.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

