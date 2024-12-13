Before season 1 episode 10: The emotional finale on Apple TV+

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Before season 1 episode 10, otherwise known as the big finale. Are you ready for what is ahead?

Honestly, at this point we still have a lot of questions as to whether or not everything is going to be tied together in time. Are we going to learn the truth about Eli and Noah’s connection? Also, is there still more to be unraveled when it comes to Lynn? There is still so much more that we have to consider there, and there is also theoretically no guarantee that every answer will be coming. Personally, we tend to think that there will be closure based on some of the interviews out there, but “closure” does not within itself mean that every single box will be checked off.

Below, you can check out the full Before season 1 episode 10 synopsis now with what little Apple TV+ is willing to share about it:

Season finale. Eli races against time to save Noah.

There are two quirky things to mention here…

First and foremost, consider the fact that this is being labeled the “season finale” as opposed to the end of the series, meaning that in theory, there could still be more coming. Whether or not that actually happens, however, depends on viewership and if the creative team comes up with something more.

It is also curious that the final episode of the season here is actually named “Before,” which makes us think that finally, the reasoning for this title choice will be made clear. We do think for now that the past is a pretty clear part of the narrative — even if that means parts of the past that ere forgotten.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

