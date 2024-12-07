Before on Apple TV+ gets endorsement from Stephen King

Just in case you needed another reason to get into Before over on Apple TV+, we have it for you within: The show’s gotten some kind words from one of the most prolific writers out there in Stephen King.

In a recent post on his Threads, the author had the following to say about not just the show, but also its lead Billy Crystal, who is playing a totally different role than anything he’s done before:

BEFORE (Apple+): This show has a creepy EXORCIST vibe, and Billy Crystal is very good. Short and scary episodes.

We do like to think that the Crystal endorsement here does hold a certain amount of weight. Remember for a moment here that the author has put a stamp of approval on FROM in the past, and we tend to think that it helped to garner attention for it. earlier this year, he did the same thing for Teacup over on Peacock. The tricky thing here with Crystal’s series is that it is being billed as a limited one with a beginning, middle, and end. There may not be a reason for a season 2 … at least, unless it is really successful. In that way, you can argue that this is one of those never-say-never situations. There are plenty of shows out there, after all, that have found a way to come back for more even when it felt impossible.

If you have not watched the series yet, now is the time to get on board! There are only two episodes remaining, and we tend to think that everything will be even more twisted and fascinating as we move forward.

