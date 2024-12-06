Before season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Before season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, there is an important thing to note: The finale is right around the corner! There are only two episodes to go and within that, we tend to think that it is high time for one thing above all else: Answers.

After all, just take a moment here to consider how many question marks are still floating around out there when it comes to this show. At the end of episode 8, we saw Eli hospitalized. Meanwhile, he also claimed that he killed his wife. Is he really responsible? There is no clear answer to that at present, but we’re sure to find out in due time … among a lot of other things. After all, he may just be remembering events wrong!

Below, we can at least give you the full Before season 1 episode 9 synopsis, one that does a great job setting the table for what is ahead:

Denise pleads for Eli’s insight into Noah’s condition. Eli aims to solve the puzzle of his connection with Noah.

Now, of course one of the other things we have to wonder about at this point is how in the world Eli actually can do anything if he is hospitalized — also, we’re not sure that anyone is going to let him close to Noah at all! This is such an absolutely insane situation given what has already transpired through the first eight episodes.

If there is one thing that we hope for above all else here, it is simply that the answers are satisfying. After all, it has been such a long wait to get anything close to them! The show has put itself in a real bind, but it is still possible that it delivers on the other side.

