Outlander season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Brianna battles back

As you prepare to see Outlander season 7 episode 13 on Starz next week, are we also going to see one of the most important Brianna stories yet? At the very least, it could be one of the more important ones for Sophie Skelton we’ve seen in some time.

The story in “The Raven and the Dove” should have some far-reaching implications and hopefully, we also could move a little closer to either some reunions or joining of stories. While a lot of the stuff this season has been 100% compelling, there is no denying that it has been strange to see a lot of these stories as disparate as they have been.

Now, do you want to get more details on Outlander season 7 episode 13 itself? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Brianna works to thwart a treacherous plan that endangers her family. A surprise encounter brings new understanding to Roger’s journey in the past. Ian and Rachel take a big step in their relationship – as the Revolutionary War rears its head once again.

The Revolutionary War, at least within the world of this show, is just that pesky spirit that almost always finds a way to get involved. The show has done a good job of showing all the different tentacles of the conflict; whenever you think that things are slowing down in ne spot, they are intensifying elsewhere. This will continue to endanger the lives of the Frasers for quite some time, and you better be prepared for that and a whole lot more.

In general, know that there are four more episodes to go this season — and from there, the final season will officially be on the horizon. You better go ahead and brace for it now…

