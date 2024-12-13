Silo season 2 episode 5: Is Juliette Nichols dead?

Given the way in which Silo season 2 episode 5 concluded, we understand people asking one big question about Juliette. Is this character actually dead?

Well, consider the evidence for a moment here. At the end of episode 5, we saw Rebecca Ferguson’s character collapse within a particularly dramatic sequence. This is someone who has spent a lot of her time in Silo 17 dealing with a few different things: Trying to get a suit together, getting a lay of the land, and also arguing with Solo as she tries to earn her trust.

Unfortunately for her, things took a pretty dramatic turn within this episode as she confronted Solo about the secrets that he’s keeping — in particular, his true identity. She has figured out that he is pretending to be the Shadow otherwise known as Cole, and we have a sneaking suspicion that it is actually him who took those people out who are in the hallway.

Shortly after this scary back-and-forth is when Juliette passed out, which raises the big question of whether or not he’s going to be all that into the idea of helping her. We do personally think that he’ll save her, but that’s mostly because if he doesn’t, he will be fully alone again. It’s a delicate situation to be in if you’re him … though at the same time, it’s hard to have any sympathy for someone who may very well be a murderer.

In the end, we’re just hoping that at some point, Juliette is going to be not just alive, but also back at her former home. It feels like that is 100% when we are going to see everything escalate to another level — which is, at this point, what we want more so than anything else.

